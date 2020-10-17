Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fitness / Jacqueline Fernandez nails Trikonasana effortlessly in latest fitness picture

Jacqueline Fernandez nails Trikonasana effortlessly in latest fitness picture

Jacqueline Fernandez makes intense workout look effortless as she nails Yoga’s triangle pose or Trikonasana in latest fitness picture

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:40 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Jacqueline Fernandez nails Trikonasana effortlessly in latest fitness picture (Instagram/jacquelinef143)

Heading into the weekend with her exercise routine intact, there seems to be no room for workout procrastinations for Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Giving fans a glimpse of her intense workout in effortless style, the Drive actor shared a picture of herself nailing the triangle pose of Yoga or Trikonasana.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacky shared a picture featuring her in white and pink spaghetti tops teamed with pink Yoga pants. Pulling back her hair in a no-nonsense ponytail, the diva opted for a no-makeup look as she flaunted her flexible moves.

Standing with her feet one leg-length apart and knees unbent, Jacqueline turned the right foot completely to the outside and the left foot inside while keeping the heels in line with the hips. Extending her torso as far as comfortable to the right, Jacqueline touched the floor by dropping her right hand to the front of the right foot while extending her left arm is vertically.

Keeping the spine parallel to the floor, she turned her head to gaze at the left thumb. Though a slightly complex Yoga asana, Jacqueline looked a natural at it.

 

Since Trikonasana involves the whole body, its benefits are immense including treating the neck sprain, stimulating and transporting the blood flow throughout the veins and body hence, reducing any risks of a block or stroke, stimulating the digestive system, improving the flexibility of the spine and correcting the alignment of shoulders. It also relieves gastritis, indigestion, acidity and flatulence while strengthening the ankles and the palms, reducing the piled up stress and anxiety and even reduces discomfort during menstruation.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Oct 17, 2020 15:27 IST
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Oct 17, 2020 14:57 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Robin Uthappa on fire as Royals break shackles
Oct 17, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 15:53 IST
UP Governor launches Safe City Project, a women’s safety campaign
Oct 17, 2020 15:53 IST
Laghushanka review: Film offers an escapist solution for a complex problem
Oct 17, 2020 15:45 IST
Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution
Oct 17, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.