Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fitness / Jaipur Foot USA announces free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat on PM Modi’s birthday

Jaipur Foot USA announces free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat on PM Modi’s birthday

Jaipur Foot USA to organise a state-level free artificial limb fitment camp in Mehsana or Ahmedabad of Gujarat while the inaugural function will take place in Vadnagar, PM Modi’s birthplace

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:43 IST

By Press Trust of India by Yoshita Singh | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New York

Jaipur Foot USA announces free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat (Twitter/alokshikha/thefirstindia)

Jaipur Foot USA has said it will organise a state-level free artificial limb fitment camp in Gujarat that will provide limbs, hearing aids, clutches and wheelchairs to differently-abled persons.

Making the announcement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari said the camp will be organised as soon as it is safe amid the pandemic. He said an inaugural function will take place in Vadnagar, Modi’s birthplace, and the camp is likely to come up in Mehsana or Ahmedabad.

The camp will provide Jaipur Foot limbs, hearing aids, clutches and wheelchairs.

Bhandari said Jaipur Foot USA has communicated to the Prime Minister’s Office about the planned camp.



As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, the Ministry of External Affairs had launched the ‘India for Humanity’ initiative in October 2018, under which 13 artificial limb fitment camps were organised in 12 countries and more than 6,500 artificial limbs were fitted.

The MEA had said the artificial limb fitment camps generated a lot of goodwill for India in countries where these were organised such as in Malawi, Iraq, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Syria. India has been extending humanitarian assistance under its Development Partnership which is derived by its core value of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam.

Bhandari also lauded Modi’s leadership in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the Chinese aggression.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Sep 18, 2020 10:34 IST
Allies for decades, SAD-BJP move away as govt passes farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 10:49 IST
LIVE: Several MPs raise questions on ordinance route of Homeopathy Bill
Sep 18, 2020 11:24 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Sep 18, 2020 11:13 IST

latest news

Not Kohli or de Villiers, Gavaskar picks RCB’s match-winner in IPL 2020
Sep 18, 2020 11:35 IST
Covid-19: Jharkhand reports record 78% recovery rate
Sep 18, 2020 11:33 IST
Police arrest three suspected of robbing cash-filled vehicle, killing man
Sep 18, 2020 11:26 IST
Congress to move EC after BJP minister says govt can manipulate elections
Sep 18, 2020 11:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.