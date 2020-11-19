Jason Momoa reveals key to his hunky physique, says ‘climbing El Capitan would be easier’ than Yoga

Sections
Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa shares about his ‘hardest’ fitness challenge, Yoga, after his wife Lisa Bonet tried to get him into it

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Aquaman’s Jason Momoa says ‘climbing El Capitan would be easier’ than Yoga (Instagram/prideofgypsies)

Fans and fitness enthusiasts have marveled and even felt dominated watching his physicality on-screen as Jason Momoa stole the show in 2017 release Justice League, in 2018’s standalone Aquaman film and later in the first season of Game of Thrones. However, there is one thing that dominates the Khal Drogo – Yoga routine.

In an interview with Men’s Health recently, Momoa not only spilled the beans on his hunky physique but also his “hardest” fitness challenge after his wife Lisa Bonet tried to get him into Yoga. He shared that his love for outdoor activities has kept him in shape and the Hawaiians genetics sealing the deal.

“I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze,”he revealed. Momoa pumps iron at the gym and finds that “lifting weights is challenging” but nothing makes him cringe more than Yoga.

He shared, “So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga. I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic.”

The 41-year-old actor added, “I was in a yoga class with these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!”

On the professional front, Jason Momoa will be starring in Aquaman sequel and in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film, Dune, where he will play a skilled swordmaster and a fighter.

