Jennifer Lopez flaunts beach body as she meditates, braves winter chill in red bikini

Jennifer Lopez flaunts beach body as she meditates, braves winter chill in red bikini

The clip shared by the 51-year-old star that shows her spreading Monday motivation for fans has been taking social media on the blaze as the post gained more than 13.7 million views in less than a day of being posted.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Jennifer Lopez (Instagram)

American actor, singer and recently turned make-up mogul Jennifer Lopez raised the temperature on Tuesday (local time) with her new bikini picture. The clip shared by the 51-year-old star that shows her spreading Monday motivation for fans has been taking social media on the blaze as the post gained more than 13.7 million views in less than a day of being posted. Lopez who is often seen sharing inspiration on social media by flaunting self-love posts is seen showcasing her toned abs while meditating on the shore. She wrote, “#Meditation and #affirmations #MondayMotivation”.

In the post Jennifer can be seen in a red bikini, silver hoops, her hair in wild, big curls and a gorgeous printed satin shrug to cover herself against the winter chill that the In The Morning singer braved. The printed customized shrug read Jennifer’s iconic initials ‘J Lo’ can be seen at the back of her robe in crystals as she frolicks around the beach as Future’s Life is Good plays in the background.

 

In an interview to Elle, J Lo had said, “Every day, I say I am youthful and timeless at every age. I live a beautiful adventurous life with my children, and we’re all in perfect health, always. All of these great things you learn to say to yourself so there’s this positive self-talk in your head really does create a beautiful person on the inside who maintains a beautiful person on the outside.” She went on to say, “You never want to hear you look great for 50. They want to just hear you look great, no matter what age you are.



 

Of late, Lopez ringed into the New Year with a smashing performance at the ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’ Lopez was the star performer of the New Year’s Eve event that took place at Times Square in New York City.

 

She also recently launched her skincare and makeup line J Lo Beauty and shared her excitement about the same with her Instagram family via a series of posts one of which read, “We’re fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday’s #WashAway2020 event. I cannot believe that @jlobeauty is available now It’s been years in the making and it’s finally here. We’ve spent hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulations ... all to make sure we created the perfect products for YOU to get THAT GLOW!!! I am so proud of what we came up with and I know you’re going to love it. We’re JUST GETTING STARTED!!!!” (sic)

(With ANI inputs)

