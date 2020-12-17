John Abraham birthday special: 5 fitness mantras of Dhoom’s biker boy

If there is one actor in Bollywood could challenge The Rock’s bare body shot exquisitely, it has to be birthday boy John Abraham with his beefy body, broad shoulders, bulging biceps and six or eight-pack abs. From weighing 86 kilos in Kapil Sharma’s I Me Aur Main to turning 96 kilos in eigth months for Nishikant Kamat’s Force and later shedding 15 kgs for Welcome Back, John Abraham has never failed to surprise fans with his body transformations, extraordinary physique and enviable eight-pack abs.

However, this is only a result of his hard training and sincere diet plans which are always the talk of the town. As Dhoom’s biker boy rings in his 48th birthday on Thursday, here are 5 workout and fitness mantras that the Satyameva Jayate 2 hero lives by:

1. John goes big on breakfast with a heavy protein rich diet that includes black coffee/green tea, four eggwhites/1 potato (sweet potato/corn/wheat flakes/brown bread) / one apple. There are no cheat meals for him and he likes to keep both his lunch and dinner light with chicken or fish boiled or grilled with roti or brown bread or sprouts, sabzi, dal, curd, roti and one carrot.

His trick to a healthy bod lies in his balanced diet with equal proportions of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods and he prefers to have dinner before 9 pm to that he can go to bed by 9.30pm and wake up at 4.30 am. For evening snacks, he eats lots of fresh fruits.

2. In one of his video interviews, John had shared that he hasn’t touched aerated drinks for more than 20 years.

3. Another time, John credited his good health and enviable muscles to an alcohol-free, sugar-free and nicotine-free lifestyle. Yes, there’s no smoking, drinking, eating sugar or maida or oily food or rice in John’s charts.

4. The actor’s workout sessions are divided between two muscle groups - major and minor for maximum bodybuilding, with focus on two body parts in a day. He trains under celebrity trainer Vinod Channa four times a week while resting twice a week.

5. Apart from cycling, running, exercises with dumbbells, crunches, leg raises, squats and lunges, John never fails to include a sport to get ripped. Despite working odd hours, the football lover makes time for an outdoor game as often as he can.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2011, John had shared a remarkable piece of advice for fitness enthusiasts. He had asserted, “Before anyone starts working out, I would advise him or her to get a thorough check-up done, including testing their metabolism. It is only then that we realise how much we take our body for granted.”

India’s then Sexiest Bachelor had added, “It’s important to love your body, it should be happy. Don’t treat it like an object that won’t feel pain if you overdo exercise or follow a crash diet. Being cautious is my way to healthy living.”

Here’s wishing John Abraham an undisputed Greek-bod and shredded physique always!

