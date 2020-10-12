Kalki Koechlin nails initial steps of Upavistha Konasana, gives fans a sneak-peek of her at-home yoga session

Even though she was “still sore and stiff”, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star Kalki Koechlin turned to Yoga for postpartum fitness and has stuck by it everyday after her baby girl Sappho arrived in February. Giving fans a glimpse of her recent at-home Yoga session, Kalki left them motivated enough to brush aside workout blues for the rest of the week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gully Boy actor shared a picture of her robust exercise session which featured her nailing the initial steps of Upavistha Konasana. Donning a black spaghetti strap top teamed with a pair of mini shorts, Kalki sat on a Yoga mat with her back to the camera.

Pulling back her hair into a half knot so as to not mess with her exercise routine, Kalki sat with her legs stretched apart without bending her knees. She captioned the picture, “Same routine, different vantage point Thank you @shakti__warrior for the mat #yogaeveryday (sic).”

Upavistha Konasana is a modern yoga exercise which involves sitting upright with the legs spread in wide-angle and torso bent forward to grasp the toes. This asana helps in stretching the hamstrings and provided no strain is applied, it is considered safe in both menstruation and pregnancy.

While some consider it to be useful for gynaecological problems, some also believe it helps in assisting circulation in the pelvic region and to relieve sciatica as it stimulates and tones abdominal organs. Other benefits of this yoga pose include relaxing one’s body, calming the brain, detoxifying the kidneys and strengthening the spine.

On another note, Kalki’s social media handle has been our go-to stressbuster ever since she gave birth to her daughter through the water birthing method in Goa and welcomed Sappho with her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg on February 7 this year. From learning to play ukulele for her little munchkin to singing Tamil lullaby on it for her daughter, Kalki has kept fans hooked with her parenting skills and her earlier video was no different which features her narrating an improvised bedtime story to her little one.

