Kartik Aaryan sweats it out during ‘mightnight workout session’

There is no doubt that Kartik Aaryan is one the most good-looking men in the film industry. His innocent eyes and charming smile ensure that he looks as just as smooth as the ‘Cadbury’ chocolates he promotes. Certainly, a smart move on Cadbury’s part for hiring Bollywood’s chocolate boy for their promotions. Directly in contrast to this, however, is his chiselled body and razor-sharp jawline. This perfect combination of strong and sweet has his fans completely enthralled by him, and his comments section on any social media platform will attest to that.

It will come as no surprise to people that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star puts a lot of effort into looking the way he does. Not just in terms of his dressing style, but with the amount of effort he puts into the gym, doing cardio and lifting weights. His social media profiles are full of his post-workout pictures, which makes it hard not to be a fan of lean body and taut muscles. On Tuesday, he shared another picture on his Instagram captioning it, “Midnight workout. Was busy doing nothing in the day.”

Kartik Aaryan shared in an interview that one diet rule that he follows on a daily basis is to consume a glass of lukewarm lemon water on an empty stomach. This concoction helps cut down on fat accumulation and helps the metabolism. Kartik likes to keep his daily diet as simple as possible but does not shy away from indulging once in a while. He also believes that hydration is the key to staying fit. As a vegetarian, he focuses on protein rich foods to supplement his diet and he allots time to small meals every two hours (as is recommended by his trainer) and rather than going for regular tea or coffee with milk and sugar, Kartik prefers the benefits of green tea.

Kartik and his personal trainer like to switch things up all the time, so as to not let the body sink into monotony. In another interview Kartik said that it took him almost 6 months to get six-packs. “I do 200 push-ups daily and 500 counts of skipping. I do go for mountain-climbing as an exercise. I enjoy doing leg crunches, leg raises, cycling, crunches on the ball and crunches with weights. It helps in toning up the abs. This sculpted body has come after a lot of hard work.”

As a sporty person, Kartik has never had much trouble keeping his fitness up. He played football and table tennis during his boarding school days and carries on that tradition by playing with his Bollywood colleagues such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Dino Morea and Arjun Kapoor. “Football is fun. It’s like cardio. I believe fitness is a way of life. Even when I’m outdoors, I make it a point to exercise,” he was quoted saying in an interview.

