Kiara Advani is extremely charged for 2021, her rigorous fitness post is proof

After coming back from her vacation in the Maldives and ringing in the New Year in the land of white beaches and blue water, Kiara Advani has started 2021 on a fitter note. The actor, who was in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra shared a lot of gorgeous images from the little slice of heaven where she enjoyed the sun and gorged on delicious food.

However, the Good Newwz actor now has fitness on her mind and the latest post on her personal Instagram account proves the same. Kiara shared a couple of videos from her gym session. In the first video, the 28-year-old can be seen working out with weights. The next clip shows Kiara doing the same exercise but with her other arm.

The third video has the actor lying down and doing another set of exercise for her arms with her trainer. For the rigorous gym session, she wore a grey and orange halter-neck bra. She teamed it with a pair of black yoga pants. To add a pop of colour to her look, Kiara wore a pair of bright orange sneakers.

The actor looked radiant with her after-workout glow and tied her hair in a tight ponytail to keep them off her face. These videos of Kiara Advani will make you want to stop being lazy and workout as well. She shared the endearing clip with the caption, “Charged for 2021 @sohfitofficial #ShoeTwin (sic).”

Check out some of the stunning images that Kiara shared from her vacations in the Maldives:

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the 2020 release Indoo Ki Jawani where she shared the screen space with Aditya Seal. Her upcoming projects include Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

