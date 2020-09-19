Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez’ latest fitness post is all about forest bathing, flaunting chiseled body

Leaving fans smitten with his sizzling performance in Netflix’s Kissing Booth 2, actor Taylor Zakhar Perez knows how to keep fans hooked with his intimate updates off the film sets. In his latest fitness post on social media, the handsome hunk was seen taking cold plunges in a stream and his invigorating nature therapy is all the motivation you need to get “back on track”.

Sending the Internet into an instant meltdown with his pictures and videos on his Instagram handle, the 28-year-old actor was seen unwinding in the lap of nature as he flaunted his chiseled body. Throughout the Covid-19 quarantine, his social media did not lack in pretty vacation pictures and videos and this weekend was no different.

Donning a pair of black swimwear and a pair of sunglasses, the sequel’s Marco Valentin Peña was seen sitting sunkissed on mossy rocks and enjoying a cold plunge in a stream as he made the most of the trip with his sister, Maria Zakhar. Encouraging fans to indulge in some forest bathing, Taylor wrote in the caption, “If @tonyrobbins taught me one thing it is to change your state of being when you’re in a rut...that is easily done with cold plunges, cold showers, chiro therapy, and it’s invigorating. Try it :) or honestly just get out and get in nature, we have access to so much mountain and forest space that’s right outside our doors. Sometimes I just walk barefoot on the grass and I feel different. I know it’s hard sometimes to get motivated or back on track, but little moments like this make a huge difference (sic).”

Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing simply means connecting with nature through our senses of sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch so as to bridge the gap between us and the natural world.

Numerous studies show that shinrin-yoku has real health benefits and just a two-hour forest bath is enough to de-stress and relax one. To do so, it is important to leave your phone and camera behind and let your body guide you to a lush spot in any natural environment.

Soak in the power of the place through your ears, eyes, nose, mouth, hands and feet. Notice the birds singing, breeze rustling through the trees, different greens of the trees, sunlight filtering through the branches, breathe deeply in the fresh crisp air surrounding you, in the natural aromatherapy or fragrance of the forest, touch the tree trunks or a nearby stream and soon you’ll be one with nature and would have crossed the bridge to happiness.

