Kriti Sanon adds oomph factor to Sunday workout at gym, flaunts her ‘back and biceps’ during lat pulldown

Who needs Monday motivation when you have Kriti Sanon amping up the fitness quotient with her motivational videos straight from the gym and this week, it was with an added oomph factor. Setting fans scampering towards the gym, the Bollywood diva gave them a glimpse of her Sunday workout which concentrated on improving postures and spinal stability through lat pulldown.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a video on the stories feature where she was seen sitting at a cable pulley machine and working out her shoulders and back. Dressed in a pink halter bra teamed with a pair of similar coloured athleisure wear, Kriti completed her workout look with a pair of grey sneakers.

Pulling back her hair in a high pony to keep her luscious tresses off her face during the intense workout session, Kriti sat at the pulldown station and secured her knees under the pads. Grasping the bar with her hands outside shoulder width and palms facing away, the Luka Chuppi star was seen driving her shoulder blades down and together as she pulled the bar to her collarbone.

Controlling its path back up, Kriti attempted a few reps while keeping her back to the camera. The video was captioned, “back and biceps” and “assisted and shot by @pvijan” sic.

This exercise is performed while sitting with one’s upper thighs restrained under a thigh pad. Using adjustable resistance, usually plates, one pulls the hanging bar down to reach their chin level before releasing it back up with control and repeating the same pulldown exercise.

Done as part of an upper body strength workout, lat pulldown works the back muscles, especially the latissimus dorsi or the “lat” which is the muscle just under the armpits and spreading across and down the back.

