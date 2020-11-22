Sections
Kunal Kemmu flaunts chiseled back, ripped body and Om Namah Shivaay tattoo during Sunday workout

Kunal Kemmu flaunts chiseled back, ripped body and Om Namah Shivaay tattoo during Sunday workout

Watch: Kunal Kemmu’s Sunday workout is sure to make fans’ jaws drop in awe and his all-brawn shirtless look in this video is to be blamed

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 12:57 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kunal flaunts chiseled back, ripped body and Shivaay tattoo during workout (Instagram/khemster2)

Filling our Sunday with the right amount of fitness zeal is Malang star Kunal Kemmu whose latest workout video has set the temperature soaring on social media platforms. Making fans jaws drop in awe, Kunal flaunted his all-brawn shirtless look in a video straight from the gym.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal shared the video that gave netizens a glimpse of his intense workout this weekend. Featuring the Golmaal star in only a pair of black shorts and a black wristwatch to accessorise his look, the video of Kunal working out diligently, served as a perfect weekend motivation to hit the grind.

With his back to the camera, the actor was seen pulling up on the parallel bar and flexing his ripped muscles and well-toned arms. Parallel bar is used in gymnastics which are two horizontal bars fastened to four poles and placed parallel to each other to help boost multifunctionality.

The Om Namah Shivaay tattoo inked in Devanagari script on Kunal’s back was also unmissable in the clip. Kunal captioned the video, “Work in progress Diet not so much #stepbysteprepbyrep (sic).”



 

Pull ups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles.

Though pull ups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

