Kundalini Yoga: The ‘soul detox’ you need during the lockdown

We are in the sixth week of the lockdown now, fighting a relentless battle against COVID-19. Isolation has taken a toll on us, and it is not easy to beat gloom. In such distressing times, Kundalini Yoga can be immensely helpful in soothing and relaxing our body, mind and soul. “Happy #selfcaresunday. Kundalini yoga has helped me so much in my life and is a great stress relief tool,” posted Australian supermodel, Mirander Kerr on her Instagram this Sunday. Kerr posted a video on social media, that explains how one can do the yoga at home.

The purpose of Kundalini Yoga is to awaken the energies in our body. Energy that rests at the base of the spine moves up and around the base of the spine, it intersects at seven points referred to as the chakras. Each chakra has a function that keeps us healthy. “Yoga connects us to the energies of our body and most importantly, the divine. It works on our emotional and mental well-being. One can feel freedom in their minds after practising,” says Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, spiritual guru and yoga expert.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati who used to hold regular sessions of Kundalini yoga in her ashram in Rishikesh has now switched over to social media to help people learn the technique. “It is a great way to connect to ourselves and to the divine power. We keep complaining we don’t have time to do yoga, but now we do have the chance to inculcate this habit. It is blissful and peaceful. It also awakens your immunity system,” she says. “Stress is directly connected to our immune system and this has been scientifically proven. So doing Kundalini yoga will bring greater peace and will connect you to the divine irrespective of your religion, which will strengthen your immune system,” she adds.

Actor and Kundalini yoga teacher, Bijay Anand says it is great to wash away all negativity. “It helped me to take out 30-35 years of anger that resided inside me. It helps release anger, reduce anxiety and helps you to be more flexible. The stiffness in the brain causes stiffness in the body. Kundalini yoga helps you in a deep, powerful and spiritual sense. It makes you feel evolved and also gives you a radiant glow,” he says.

How is it different from the other forms of yoga? “Other forms of yoga deal with the physicality of the body. We start working on the soul - healing the soul - from the very first day. We call it purification or detoxification of the soul and your aura, you will eventually start feeling peaceful, looking radiant and will find enlightenment,” says Anand.

Actor Sonali Khare who started practising Kundalini yoga a few years back says she felt happy and liberated after it. “I had no clue when I went for the first class. I thought it was all about asanas but there was meditation, kriyas and chanting. When I was doing it, I had tears in my eyes. It changed my perspective and I connected to my inner self. It helped me release all the negativity, and made me a happier person,” says Khare.

How to practise it? You can start this quarantine with the help of YouTube videos by Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Gurumukh or Kimilla. Anand says doing this practise in the morning between 4:30 to 6 on an empty stomach is the ideal way to do it. However, you can practise it anytime. You can play music by singers such as Snatam Kaur, Nirinjan Kaur and Mirabai Ceiba as they have curated special Kundalini Yoga songs.