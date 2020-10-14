Looking for healthy alternatives to butter or ghee? Check out these cooking oils to promote better health

Whether you use cold-pressed organic oils to toss-up a touch of flavour on your salads or you use them to deep fry delicious fritters, cooking oils are a staple in your diet and kitchen. Containing antioxidants and essential Vitamins, using the correct oil in your food can boost your health and make your skin better. A healthy alternative to those processed and highly-salted butter, here are some of the best oils that you must keep in your pantry:

1.Low saturated fats with zero cholesterol

The DiSano Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes with a rich flavour of olives and is high in healthy fats. This oil is a great alternative to butter and Ghee.

Manufactured using cold-pressed raw olives, the DiSano Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes with the benefit of antioxidants and Vitamin E. It has low saturated fats and provides a dose of healthy fats in your diet.

However, the strong flavour of this oil can surely be too much for people, who prefer a more subtle taste in their meals. The health benefits of this high-quality product have created a loyal customer base for this brand.

2.Rich in vitamins with zero trans fat

The Del Monte Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cold-pressed and has a nice aroma. Well-suited for marinades, this product is packed with antioxidants.

Providing a great flavour and heavenly aroma, the Del Monte Extra Virgin Olive Oil is created via the cold extraction process, which keeps the nutritional value of the olives intact. Rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, this oil has zero trans fat and zero cholesterols.

This product comes in a plastic container and it might take some time for you to get accustomed to its strong taste. Free from argemone oil, this oil is great for your Mediterranean recipes.

3.Neutralises toxins with strong aroma

Created using high-quality mustard seeds, the Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil is a vegetarian product that acts as a digestive aid. A staple in every kitchen, the Fortune Kachi Ghani Pure Mustard Oil contains the goodness of pure mustards.

The perfect oil for deep-frying and other cooking requirements, it is one of the best options available in the market. This product keeps indigestion at bay and neutralises toxins in the body.

Not to mention, this oil’s aroma is another perk of adding this item to your recipes. The oil is packed in a thin plastic bottle that might be vulnerable to damages.

4.Cold pressed unrefined oil

The Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil is created with 100% natural coconut milk. Apart from cooking, one can use it as a hair and skin oil.

Always known for its skincare and haircare benefits, the Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil will be a healthy and flavoursome addition to your recipes. Extracted from fresh coconut milk, this oil is cold-pressed and unrefined, ensuring that the consumers get the best health benefits out of it.

Ideal for cooking, baking and frying, this oil boosts metabolism and promotes weight loss. An all-rounder product, this oil can be used topically and for meal-preps.

5.Vitamin D2-Rich and Vitamin E-rich

The Dhara Nourish Refined Sunflower Oil has a subtle taste and is loaded with essential Vitamins. Containing the goodness of Vitamin A and D2, the Dhara Nourish Refined Sunflower Oil is a good source of vitamin E and poly-unsaturated fatty acid.

This product contains a high amount of Omega 6 and essential fatty acids, making it a healthy addition in your diet. It has a subtle taste and aroma, which does not overpower your recipes and allows the ingredients to maintain their authentic flavours and scent.

Healthy and delicious, this sunflower oil will be an excellent choice for deep-frying.

