Luke Coutinho guides your day

The life coach, who recently released the book The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive lists the ways you can remain healthy in these times

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:52 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Coutinho’s latest books deals with the benefits of dry fasting

Luke Coutinho is a well known name in the world of lifestyle and fitness. In these times of lockdowns, he says “The way forward is to live according to the circadian rhythm”. He explains, “I call it the ‘new way of living’, which actually is not new, but human beings have gotten disconnected from it slowly. I think if we align all that we do, according to the circadian rhythm, it will help restore, regain and reset our health in a huge way.”

Coutinho says that one can eat what they want, but in a smart way. “All we need to do is understand how it works and change your mindset. Times may have changed, but our bodies and the way it functions remain the same,” he says. Here’s how you can go ahead:

So, a day according to circadian rhythm will look somewhat like –

1. Waking up with the rising sun.

2. Avoid looking at gadgets right after waking up, and use this time to connect within, with nature, soak up natural sunlight and expose to nature in any way possible.



3. Avoid eating anything until the sun rises.

4. Consume coffee or tea only after three hours of waking up.

5. Eat, workout, sleep and wake up around the same times every day to build a rhythm.

6. Consume maximum calories for breakfast and lunch and minimum for dinner. Let dinner be the leanest meal of the day.

7. Eat the last meal of the day before or during sunset and fast through the night (dry or intermittent, based on whatever is comfortable) and only break it next day after sunset. This automatically results in a 12-hour effortless fast in the most natural way.

8. Keep a 2 or 3-hour gap between dinner and bed-time.

9. Disconnect from blue/artificial light close to bedtime. Such kinds of light suppress melatonin secretion. This should be done at least 1-2 hours before bedtime. Earlier the better. Plan your day if you want to fit in television or other modes of recreation.

By far, this has been one of the most powerful lifestyle changes people have made during the lockdown and there have been thousands of positive testimonials from people who have embraced it.

