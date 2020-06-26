Sections
Home / Fitness / Maintaining menstrual hygiene in times of Covid-19

Maintaining menstrual hygiene in times of Covid-19

How to making eco-friendly sanitary pads, helped these women to sail through the lockdown and stay empowered as they lost their livelihoods

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:04 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

NGOs are not only providing women with sanitary pads, but are also training them to make their own pads (shutterstock)

Even though the lockdown is lifted, many have lost their livelihood and are barely able to make ends meet. Women,thus, are finding it hard to purchase sanitary pads and maintain menstrual hygiene. But thanks to a workshop that some of them had attended, they were able to make pads at home. “In this time of crisis, everyone is making pads at home. This gets us some money, and the need for pads is also fulfilled,” says Divya who lives in Kusumpur Pahari, a slum area in Delhi.

And Pushpa Bhau Khokane from Belaj in Maharashtra feels empowered, too. She says, “There isn’t any shop to buy pads here. When we produce them, we help other women and also earn something.” The WASH project by NGO Humans for Humanity conducts workshops to help women deal with period related problems. Anurag, founder of the project, says, “We also provide workshops on making pads at home. Our volunteers, along with research scholars and gynaecologists, discuss personal hygiene, ways to use and dispose the napkins and other issues with women.”

While many women have become self-reliant, others are provided sanitary pads. Maya Vishwakarma, also known as the Pad Woman of India, has been working to break the stigma around menstruation in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh. “I was providing pads to the tribal women in the Narsinghpur district. Then, we distributed 1,000-1,500 grocery kits that included sanitary pads, among migrant women, too,” she says. Deep Bajaj, an entrepreneur, also distributed over 1,300 biodegradable pads in Delhi’s Mukandpur after partnering with Khushii, an NGO.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care
Jun 26, 2020 14:11 IST
Covid-19: Austrian ski resort has record rate of coronavirus antibodies
Jun 26, 2020 14:10 IST
Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to ‘meet the moment’
Jun 26, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Dream comes true’: Torres, Reina, Benitez praise ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool
Jun 26, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.