Malaika Arora shares step-by-step process of her ‘favourite’ Yoga pose, Trikonasana, in fitness move of the week

Making fans amp up their fitness quotient throughout the Covid-19 quarantine, Bollywood dancer Malaika Arora has been challenging fans into trying one Yoga pose every week. The diva was down with coronavirus and had quarantined herself at home for quite a few weeks which brought a temporary halt to her fitness game with fans on social media.

Beginning with her weekly fitness challenge once again after bouncing back from Covid-19, Malaika Arora was seen brushing aside our Monday blues as she nailed her “favourite” Yoga asana, Trikonasana or triangle pose. Giving fans a glimpse of her workout, Malaika shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle, flaunting her fitness move of the week and we cannot wait to try the same.

Donning a royal blue sports bra, teamed with similar coloured Yoga pants, Malaika pulled back her sleek hair into a high braid so that it does not mess with her workout. Before sharing the step-by-step process of arriving at the flexible position, Malaika engaged with fans by writing, “Hello there! It feels amazing to be starting #malaikasmoveoftheweek again with you all, hope you missed me!!! Today’s asana is one of my favourite asanas for improving overall posture and spine health- Trikonasana (sic).”

Method:

Stand straight on a flat even ground with your feet comfortably apart. Turn your right foot to face outside while keeping the heel inwards. Both heels should be in a straight line.

Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the right and raise your left arm straight up. Meanwhile, your right hand can either rest on your ankle or shin or even on the mat if you are comfortable.

Keeping your head in line with your torso, you can gaze up at your left palm if comfortable. With every exhale, Malaika suggested to let the body relax a little more.

The fitness enthusiast warned that this exercise is not for those suffering from neck or back injuries, migraine or low/high blood pressure.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter