Mandira Bedi brushes aside mid-week blues with leg exercises, planks, push-ups and we are inspired

Saaho actor Mandira Bedi takes fitness goals to next level as she combines crunches, squats, planks, bridges, kickbacks, push-ups and other leg exercises on day 92 of her exercise challenge. The diva gives a glimpse of her intense workout routine in this video

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:31 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

When we could barely convince ourselves to crawl out of our blankets this winter, Mandira Bedi’s recent workout video left us prioritising our lifestyle in a healthy way. Raising the bar of fitness goals to next level, the Saaho actor gave a glimpse of her intense workout routine on day 92 of her exercise challenge and we are in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a video featuring her in a pink and mauve shaded sports bra, teamed with a pair of purple Yoga pants as she stretched on a mat in her living room. Completing her sporty look with a pair of running shoes, Mandira was seen nailing crunches, squats, planks, bridges, kickbacks, push-ups and other leg exercises with utmost ease.

The video carried motivating lines that read, “Nothing is more precious than you are.. Know your worth (sic)” and was punctuated with boom and punch emojis. Mandira captioned the video, “#KnowYourWorth #day92 of #100daysofexercise #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement #happyfornoreason #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro (sic).”

 

Strengthening our lower body including butts and legs is crucial as they keep us moving all day. Even though the leg muscles are large and take too long to show the workout results, it is important to target them with exercises at least once a week to reap serious health rewards.

Apart from correcting muscle imbalances, leg exercises help in injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

