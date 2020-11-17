Masaba Gupta on working out after slip-disc: ‘I was scared of getting onto a treadmil’
Masaba Gupta serves perfect fitness motivation after recovering from lower back pain and hitting the grind, reveals to be a pescatarian while enjoying ‘both healthy and unhealthy foods in balance’
Acute ache in the lower back is catching up fast with youngsters and while it often gets better on its own, run to a doctor if lasts more than three months which is what designer-actor Masaba Gupta did. Recovering from a slip-disc, Masaba served the perfect fitness motivation for fans this week as she hit the grind while being “scared of getting onto a treadmill” but enjoying “both healthy and unhealthy foods in balance”
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Masaba Masaba star shared a video which gave netizens a sneak-peek into her intense workout session. Having “spent over month and a half in immense pain” in her lower back, the diva shared about consulting four doctors when finally she was diagnosed with a slip disc.
Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of black shorts with hair pulled up in a top knot to keep them off her face, Masaba was seen sweating it out on a treadmill. “But I’m good – recovering well”, she shared and added, “I was scared of getting onto a treadmill after a long strength session…but I did & it felt great !!! (sic).”
Inspiring fans to hit the grind regularly, Masaba asserted, “It was so east to lie in bed & sulk but YOU HAVE TO KEEP MOVING!!! YOU GOTTA KEEP MOVING however slow it is (sic).” Revealing herself to be a pescatarian, which is a term for those who eat fish but no other meat, Masaba concluded by sharing, “I continue to be a pescatarian &enjoy both healthy & unhealthy foods in balance (sic).”
Masaba recently returned from a rejuvenating trip to the Maldives and flooded the Gram with pictures that were a treat to sore eyes.