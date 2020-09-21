Masaba Gupta reveals the pros of 16-hour fast and cons of Keto diet in dealing with PCOD

If there is one major ailment that has taken the world of women by storm, it has to be Polycystic Ovarian Disease or PCOD which strikes mostly at an early age and makes a substantial number of young adults suffer including fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Currently making heads turn with her stellar performance in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, the ace designer shared health tips with fans on how to make PCOD vanish.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva answered on a question answer round with fans about how her daily 16-hour fast not only makes her feel great but also gives her more energy, more clarity and no acidity. “My pcod etc has nearly vanished! (sic)”, she replied to a fan who had asked “Are you doing the 16 hour fast everyday? How do you feel? (sic).”

When another fan asked, “How do you deal with PCOD? I have PCOD for 7 years now and it just gets worse”, Masaba spilled some handy tips that also included the cons of Keto diet. She shared, “Lose weight!! It’s the best way! But pls do it in a safe & slow way.” She added, “Do not get on some crap fad diet especially Keto –it messed my body up.”

She concluded by advising, “Speak to a nutritionist- eat ghar ka khaana. Workout 6 days a week. Stay happy. Bas (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.

Three main symptoms of PCOD in women include high androgen levels, irregular periods, and cysts in the ovaries. To confirm the diagnosis, doctors conduct a pelvic exam, blood tests and ultrasound as it is a condition developed by the imbalance of hormones.

While there is no permanent cure for PCOD, the symptoms can be managed with the intake of right diet of limiting carbohydrates, maintaining a healthy weight and with adequate exercise. Blood sugar levels can be lowered with exercise and since weight loss can reduce insulin and androgen levels, it may restore ovulation and can even help with infertility. However, as Masaba warned – no Keto and weight loss only in a safe slow way.

