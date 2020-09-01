Masaba Gupta shares her secret fitness tip from Goa and we can’t help but take note

Grabbing the headlines these days for possessing more talent than one, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is all over our social media feeds ever since her Netflix series ‘Masaba Masaba’ started streaming on the OTT platform. The founder of House of Masaba is credited for her design aesthetic that has modernity at the upper hand but is defined by a blend of contemporary and traditional.

Nailing her unexplored acting skills in the recently out Netflix series, Masaba has only seen her fanbase swell and while her unconventional ensembles are an inspiration, her workout goals are no less. Revamping our zeal for the day with all the positivity that one needed, Masaba recently shared her secret tip to hit the bull’s eye on one’s fitness graph.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba not only gave fans a sneak-peek of her post workout session, which evidently looked intense, but also a glimpse of the stunning from her room in Goa where she was staying. Giving a much-needed breather to our feeds, Masaba shared a video featuring her airy room and the view of a majestic banyan tree outside with sunlight filtering through its leaves.

She captioned it, “Last morning with my beautiful, majestic banyan tree that I woke up to and shared my greatest dreams and fears with. Time to go home (sic).”

In the following video, Masaba could be seen donning a baggy white T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black yoga pants and hair tied back in a top knot. Flaunting the sweat glistening on her after-workout face, Masaba shared, “Make it count!!! Today marks 30 days of exercise without a break. No excuses (sic).”

The 30-year-old starred alongside her real-life mother, Neena Gupta, in Netflix’ Masaba Masaba which has won over fans and critics alike.

