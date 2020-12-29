Masaba Gupta tries aerial Yoga for the first time to cure back injury and not be ‘nazuk’, here are its benefits

Masaba Gupta tries aerial Yoga so as not to be ‘nazuk’, here are its benefits (Instagram/masabagupta)

As the Covid-19 lockdowns slowed our rat race down, many were seen finally prioritising their health and Masaba Gupta was no different. If you are looking out for some workout motivation to make you hit the grind in the New Year 2021, the ‘Queen of Prints’ has loads to share as she recently added Inverted Natarajasan aka Dancers Pose of aerial Yoga to her fitness regime.

Masaba suffered a back injury in October this year but decided to try her hands at aerial Yoga for the first time so as to not come across as “nazuk”. She shared in the caption, “My first ever Aerial Yoga class with @anshukayoga & it made me so happy. Did a far from perfect Inverted Natarajasan aka Dancers Pose ) ! (sic).”

The diva added, “I’ve discovered,discarded & re-jigged so much of my fitness regime this lockdown but Yoga always finds its way back into my life and I swear by it. Especially after my back injury in October - the key is to just keep moving! And to not be ‘Nazuk’! (sic).”

Revealing about the one discovery that she made about her body and mind this year, Masaba shared, “This year - I started to think of my body as a tank that can ride through anything and hopefully the mind will follow (sic).”

Benefits:

Aerial Yoga is the anti-gravity exercise that combines the traditional yoga poses, pilates and dance with the use of a hammock. It involves acrobatic work at various heights and offers more than just peace and relaxation. This cardio training and strength training encourages blood to flow to all the muscles in the body.

This workout helps burn calories during the process of balancing or staying in control of the silks. It is especially great for people experiencing back pain as it helps alleviate the symptoms of back pain while strengthening the surround muscles and joints in the back, hips, neck and shoulders. It also enhances flexibility and helps with breathing.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter