Milind Soman amps up fans’ Friday fitness goals as he busts 3 common health myths

Fitness enthusiasts swear by Bollywood star Milind Soman’s healthy lifestyle and we don’t blame them as the actor himself keeps fans hooked with regular insights and tips into maintaining a fit body. When Milind Soman shares secrets to a healthy lifestyle, fans can’t help but take notes and update their Friday fitness goals especially as the actor busted three common fitness myths recently.

The Made in India-fame model took to his Instagram handle recently and if his salt and pepper look was not enough to leave fans distracted from work for the rest of the day, his caption truly did. It read, “3 myths about health and fitness!..Health food is expensive - Truth is eat local and seasonal, its healthiest and cheapest...You need space or a gym to exercise - Truth is bodyweight exercise can make you really fit and can be done at home in a space 8ft by 10ft....You need time to exercise - Truth is micro workouts take 3-4 minutes and you can do them once or as many times as you like, throughout the day....So what did you do today ???? (sic).”

While there are many commonly believed fitness myths that hold us back, it is important to cross check them with expert advice so as not to be held back or sabotage our efforts at the gym courtesy these misconceptions. When it comes to diet and fitness, there are floodgates of information especially ever since our interest in our health shot up the priority list this COVID-19 lockdown.

With so much information floating around about exercises, pre-workout and post-workout activities, it is hard to discern fact from myth but to keep our fitness progress moving forward, it is important to school ourselves on the truth now and Milind’s advice came just at the right time.

