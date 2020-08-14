Sections
Milind Soman and rain in the hills is so wholesome, we can’t take our eyes off this video

We can’t decide whether we love Milind Soman more or the rain in the backdrop of the hills where he was jogging. Or perhaps both!

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:13 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Milind Soman and rain on the hills, it doesn’t get better! (Instagram/@milindrunning)

If there is one actor-model that millennials can’t stop gushing over, it has to be Made in India fame Milind Soman. Ruling our hearts back in the 90’s with his sensational music video and setting us on a frenzy even now with his workout videos, Milind knows how to keep fans hooked.

With the monsoon amping up our romantic mood as we work from home, Milind Soman made sure that netizens were distracted enough as he treated them to a glimpse of his 10 kms run in the hills. A foggy backdrop and drizzle failing to deter him, Milind was seen making the most of the cool weather as he worked out in a black tee and matching shorts.

Flaunting his salt and pepper look, Milind captioned the picture, “Our experience of many things changes with the circumstance in which we experience them. Take rain for example. In a badly planned city rain can be a mucky, chaotic mess... But rain in the hills ....!!!!!! (sic)” He punctuated it with hearts-in-eyes emoji.



Milind’s sentiments were akin to his wife Ankita Konwar who joined him in the jogging session amid the romantic weather. She shared on her social media handle, “After a week long break, a 10k in the hills felt so good plus the rain made it extra special !! I don’t like running in Mumbai when it rains but in the hills, it’s exactly the opposite! (sic)”



