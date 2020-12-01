Milind Soman nails 15 pull-ups at almost 7000ft in Darjeeling as wife Ankita Konwar pushes him | Watch

Sections
Watch: Milind Soman spills the beans on most effective exercises for general fitness, does pull-ups in Darjeeling SP’s garden as wife Ankita Konwar motivates him

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:54 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Milind Soman nails 15 pull-ups in Darjeeling as wife Ankita Konwar pushes him (Instagram/milindrunning)

Be it running 21kilometers or scaling high altitude rocks while trekking enthusiastically or merely pulling off bodyweight exercises in mountainous areas, Milind Soman at 55 is up for new fitness challenges and this Tuesday was no different. Spilling the beans on most effective exercises for general fitness, Milind was seen gracefully accespting the challenge to nail 15 pull-ups in Darjeeling SP’s garden as wife Ankita Konwar motivated him.

Sharing a picture of his trek and a video of acing the pull-ups like a pro, Milind revealed in the caption, “After the Darjeeling 21k the previous day and climbing Tenzing rock with the HMI team, challenged by the very gracious SP of Darjeeling to do 15 pull-ups in his garden (sic).”

Soaking in the scenic greenery of the Darjeeling hills, Milind was seen donning a blue jacket over black Yoga pants as he hung from a bar placed in a garden and indulged in some ecotherapy to activate his senses while doing pull-ups. The unmissable quiet of his surroundings immediately slowed us down as we saw him unplug from technology and merge with the natural world.

The Made in India star added, “At almost 7000ft Ankita had to push me a bit! I have found that simple exercises using bodyweight to be the most effective for general fitness. Even 3min every day can be a great start (sic).”

 

Pull ups are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core. Though pull ups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels.

