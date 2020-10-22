Milind Soman’s honest ‘selfie’ video schools netizens on importance of sleep to ‘deal with stress effectively’

Sections
Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:05 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Back from the US after an envious vacation with his wife, Bollywood’s supermodel and self claimed “fitness addict” Milind Soman is now unwinding back in Mumbai. Giving the Internet a break from his flood of romantic pictures from New York with wife Ankita Konwar, Milind was seen training fans on how and to find a “restful sleep” and its importance to practice mindfulness.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind recently shared a ‘selfie’ video from a hammock and wrote in detail about how to “deal with stress effectively” by respecting the necessary sleep pattern. He wrote in the caption, “Most of the time we dont realise that sleep is important. As important as food and exercise. And just as food should be natural and exercise should be regular, so sleep should be restful. Not at odd hours, not disturbed, but at the right time, in the right environment and with the right mindset. Only then can we hope to be healthy, with our minds and bodies functioning as they are meant to. Only then can we deal with stress effectively (sic).”

Lying down on a red hammock with his eyes closed, Milind sported a messy hair and clean shaven look unlike his salt and pepper one in the US. He added, “In today’s times I must remind myself to switch off all gadgets, calm my mind and prepare myself to sleep well. Maybe even meditate and breathe mindfully for a few moments so that I can get my restful sleep. It needs that focus. Its that important (sic).”

Donning a casual black tee, the national heartthrob was seen pretending to be asleep while recording his own peaceful video but being honest about it in his caption. He wrote, “This video, by the way, is a selfie ...#sleep #health #life #love #fitnessaddict #breathe (sic).”

 

Travel enthusiasts Milind and Ankita have been treating fans with views of New York and New Jersey while on their US trip. The lovebirds even made the Internet’s jaws drop in awe as they enjoyed the autumn together or raised the bar of couple, travel and fitness goals as they nailed a flawless Chakrasana on the Sandy Hook beach near the Atlantic Ocean.

