Milind Soman’s latest fitness or ‘forest bathing’ video will brush aside your mid-week blues

Aging like wine and healthier by the day, Indian model-actor Milind Soman never misses a chance to give fans a glimpse of his regular workout with a tinge of extraordinary. From jogging in the backdrop of foggy hills to working out in exotic places, Milind knows how to keep fans hooked.

Recently in a workout video, the 54-year-old star introduced fans and fitness enthusiasts to the ‘Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing’. The phrase simply means connecting with nature through our senses of sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch so as to bridge the gap between us and the natural world.

Numerous studies show that shinrin-yoku has real health benefits and just a two-hour forest bath is enough to de-stress and relax one. To do so, it is important to leave your phone and camera behind and let your body guide you to a lush spot in any natural environment.

Soak in the power of the place through your ears, eyes, nose, mouth, hands and feet. Notice the birds singing, breeze rustling through the trees, different greens of the trees, sunlight filtering through the branches, breathe deeply in the fresh crisp air surrounding you, in the natural aromatherapy or fragrance of the forest, touch the tree trunks or a nearby stream and soon you’ll be one with nature and would have crossed the bridge to happiness.

Seen in the midst of a lush green forest with densely grown trees, Milind shared the video of his workout and the unmissable quiet of his surroundings immediately slowed us down as we saw him unplug from technology and merge with the natural world. Donning only a pair of black shorts, Milind flaunted his chiseled torso as he exercised on pull-up bars and redefined fitness goals for fans.

He captioned the video, “Glad to be able to get out of the city every week now, especially to this place! Trees are my favourite beings on the planet, and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love ... Out of all the pull-up bars in the world, this has got to be my favourite, right outside the front door of ‘Idam na mama’ (sic)”

Forest bathing is a bit of both fitness trend and a mindfulness practice. It is a form of ecotherapy to activate your senses and suitable for any level of fitness. Irrespective of the weather, one can forest-bathe anywhere in the world.

