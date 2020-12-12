Sections
Milind Soman sets another fitness-travel goal with his bare-torso headstand in Kanchenjunga’s backdrop

Watch: Milind Soman flaunts his chiseled torso as he goes shirtless to nail a headstand or Yoga’s Shirshasana on the second highest peak of West Bengal, Phalut and in the backdrop of snow-capped Kanchenjunga, to mark International Mountain Day 2020

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:35 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Milind ’s bare-torso headstand in Kanchenjunga’s backdrop makes fans swoon (Instagram/milindrunning)

We have only one heart and we wonder how many times Milind Soman is going to win it as the supermodel’s latest shirtless pictures and videos left netizens drooling. While we don’t blame them, we surely realise the fact that the Bollywood actor has raised the bar of fitness and travel goals with his bare-torso headstand in Kanchenjunga’s backdrop.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Made in India star flaunted his chiseled torso as he went shirtless to nail a headstand or Yoga’s Shirshasana on the second highest peak of West Bengal, Phalut, to mark International Mountain Day 2020. Donning only a pair of black Yoga pants, Milind made jaws drop as he crouched down on the grassy peak of Phalut and raised his legs above his head with the snow-capped peaks in the backdrop adding to the exotic look.

Milind’s effortless move was enough to leave us inspired to hit the grind this weekend. The pictures and video was captioned, “Happy International Mountain Day !!! Phalut 12000ft #kanchenjunga (sic).”

 



Yoga headstand is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana which is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

Earlier, Milind treated fans to his swoon-worthy workout in the backdrop of Mount Everest. The 55-year-old gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his intense workout session in the backdrop of a caramel setting sun with mountains “Makalu, Lhotse and Everest on the horizon.”

 

Headstand is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practised after gaining much balance.

