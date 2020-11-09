Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fitness / Monday motivation: Kriti Sanon gives a hilarious explanation for nailing Yoga pose Viparita Shalabhasana

Monday motivation: Kriti Sanon gives a hilarious explanation for nailing Yoga pose Viparita Shalabhasana

Kriti Sanon gives fans a sneak peek of her intense workout session at home, aces Yoga’s Viparita Shalabhasana but not without humour

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 19:23 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kriti Sanon gives a hilarious explanation for nailing Yoga pose Viparita Shalabhasana (Instagram/kritisanon)

Come Monday and our social media feeds are flooded with Bollywood celebrities’ motivating workout sessions but we love Kriti Sanon for doing so with a tinge of humour. Giving netizens a sneak peek of her intense workout session at home, Kriti was seen nailing Yoga pose Viparita Shalabhasana and gave a hilarious explanation that had us in splits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a picture featuring her in fuchsia pink tights and a black crop top with thread detailing at the back. Pulling back her hair in a top knot to keep them off her face, Kriti was seen in the middle of a robust exercise drill.

Lying down on her stomach, on a yoga mat, with her arms stretched out to the front and legs and thighs off the floor, Kriti resembled a flying super hero – Superman. She captioned the picture, “Measuring the length of my room (sic)” and fans could not help but double down with laughter.

 

While doing Viparita Shalabhasana or the reversed locust pose of Yoga it is important to make a gentle effort and stretch your arms and legs away from your torso, without bending your elbows and knees, instead of raising them farther. This exercise works on activates the glutes, adductors, hamstrings, and even calves while strengthening the shoulder, abdomen and spine muscles.

For all those working from home and spending long hours sitting in front of computer screens, this asana helps reduce the back pain and prevents any risk of injury in the shoulders, abdomen and spine areas. It keeps the back supple, improves blood circulation and could be a good workout for the abs and stomach.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
Nov 09, 2020 18:56 IST
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Nov 09, 2020 18:24 IST

latest news

‘Made me smile from ear to ear’: Leaders hail Pfizer announcement in Covid-19 vaccine development
Nov 09, 2020 20:04 IST
Sonam, Anil Kapoor wish ‘apple of my eye’ Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on birthday
Nov 09, 2020 20:04 IST
The robustness of the US federal set-up
Nov 09, 2020 20:03 IST
Why the Bihar outcome matters
Nov 09, 2020 20:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.