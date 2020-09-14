Monday motivation: Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts killer abs as she nails the tree pose Yoga

Amid the rush to make ends meet during COVID-19 lockdown and career and family expectations, Bollywood queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen encouraging fans to find a balance “whether stationary or while moving.” Setting fans hearts aflutter, Shilpa was seen flaunting killer abs as she nailed the tree pose Yoga or Vrikshasana.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the picture featuring her in the middle of the woods and densely growing trees. Donning a floral print sports bra, teamed with a yoga pants of similar design, Shilpa looked ravishing as she balanced herself on one leg, with the other one folded and supported on her inner thigh.

Stretching out her hands above her head and pointing them directly upwards, Shilpa clasped them together in anjali mudra. Gazing in the distance, she shifted the weight to her left leg while the right knee was bent in half lotus position.

Talking about balance, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Balance’ is the ability to control your body’s position, whether stationary or while moving. It is a key component of fitness; along with strength, endurance, and flexibility (sic).”

Sharing the benefits of this Yoga asana, Shilpa revealed, “Vrikshasana, or the tree pose, is a kind of Hatha yoga asana that works on enhancing the body’s balancing abilities. It strengthens the thighs, calves, & ankles; and helps improve focus. The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg also helps strengthen the ligaments and tendon of the feet. More importantly, it helps build self-confidence and self-esteem because it aligns & calms the body, mind, & spirit (sic).”

Sorting our fitness goals this Monday, Shilpa concluded, “Dedicate a few minutes to yoga every morning to give you a boost of energy to start your day (sic).”

Another benefit of this asana is that it assists the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs. Though it was a throwback picture, Shilpa’s post broke the Internet and grabbed over 2 lakh likes instantly while still going strong.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter