Mrunal Thakur shares fitness mantra learned from co-stars John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar

Being paired opposite some of the most robust fitness enthusiasts-actors in Bollywood, Mrunal Thakur had enough direct inspiration to motivate herself towards a fit lifestyle as she worked with actors John Abraham in Batla House, Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and Farhan Akhtar in Toofan. The diva gained recognition after her television show, Kumkum Bhagya which she quit to work for the international movie, Love Sonia.

Her big Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik in Super 30 launched a few major projects into her kitty and from there, there has been no looking back for the 28-year-old star who soon realised that staying fit and being healthy is a virtue that is required for her in the long term. Prioritising fitness ever since the start of the lockdown, Mrunal recently shared how Hrithik, John, Shahid, Farhan inspired her to make fitness a lifestyle.

“Fitness has always been important to me at a personal level. It started early on but ever since I entered the Hindi film industry, I realized that fitness was an integral life choice. I have always been paired with opposite actors who taught me so much,” Mrunal said. She added, “Fitness and health are virtues that are absolutely irreplaceable. Physical fitness ensures that you ever-ready for parts that come your way. And fitness cannot be achieved overnight; it’s a continuous process. In the post-pandemic era, one realizes the importance of being physically fit even more.”

Spilling the beans on the fitness matras that she took away from her co-stars, Mrunal revealed, “From my co-stars, I have realized the value of working out over crash diets. It is hard work that will eventually yield the best results. Farhan achieved a physique where his fat levels came down to a zero. Shahid moves effortlessly from one physically draining role to another; even becoming a cricketer in Jersey with such ease. Hrithik is easily the fittest man we have in Bollywood. I was truly inspired I eat balanced meals and work out regularly. I don’t believe in supplements but a more natural way of staying fit. Yoga is something I swear by and no matter how my schedule looks, I always make time for yoga and exercise. I used the lockdown to take a fitter approach to life and 9 months later, I can safely say I have done good!”

The diva asserted that she had realized the importance of holistic fitness over and above the requirements for a character or a movie.

