National Nutrition Week: Health benefits of coffee we bet you didn’t know

Among all the beverages, coffee has always been our bae, be it to beat weekday blues or serve as an excuse to bond over romantic dates. However, coffee has been high on levels of antioxidants and has some beneficial nutrients that are often overlooked except for the fact that it boosts energy levels.

In comparison to other beverages, coffee drinkers have a much lower risk of several serious diseases as per various studies. Ahead of National Nutrition Week beginning September, h ere are some lesser known benefits and science behind coffee that make it our bae from the time we wake up to even before sleep irrespective of how counterintuitive it may read.

Fights Depression

With nowhere to go and little to do except work from home and deal with all the odds currently within the confines of one’s house amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there isn’t any better knight in shining armour than coffee. From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted.

As per a Harvard study published in 2011, it was found that women who drank 4 or more cups of coffee per day had a 20% lower risk of becoming depressed. According to another study, it was found out that those who drank 4 or more cups of coffee per day were 53% less likely to die by suicide.

Coffee Nap

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

This helps prevent one from falling into slow-wave sleep that is sleep for half an hour or more. A coffee nap prevents sleep inertia, a state of drowsiness and disorientation which occurs when one wakes up during slow-wave sleep.

Also, it is suggested that one takes a coffee nap more than six hours before bedtime so as to avoid nighttime sleep disturbances. Instead of face washing, exposure to bright light, naps or coffee alone, a coffee nap results in increased energy and alertness upon waking up if one does not go overboard with their caffeine consumption.

Lowers cancer risk

Characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in human body, cancer is a leading cause of death across the world but coffee provides a protective shield even against this disease. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Reduces chances of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition affecting millions across the world currently but coffee drinkers have a much lower risk of developing it for some reason. An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

Another study showed a 23–50% lower risk of getting type 2 diabetes. The highest reduction was recorded as 67% in some other studies.

Longetivity

Few people know the health merits of drinking coffee and reaping the benefits of being less likely to get many diseases but truth be told, coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study. The study revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

With a number of impressive health benefits, apart from burning fat and improving physical performance, coffee is truly our cup of joy.

