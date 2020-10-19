The ongoing festive week of Navratri has already kicked up the spirit of indulging in mouthwatering thalis post the traditional fasting and performing the rituals. Amid the season change and a higher possibility of seasonal infections, it is important to practice moderation and indulge in healthy eating so as to keep the gut light and healthy and increase the metabolism and immunity while cleansing your body with the right food.

To get rid of the body toxins or if you are looking to lose weight and unwanted body fat while you fast, it is not compulsory to stick only to salads instead eat sensibly by experimenting with low-calorie platter and don’t let your fasting ruin your diet. Eat small meals at regular intervals to keep your metabolism fast and drink plenty of water to stay well hydrated.

Here are some simple and perfect diet plans to follow during fasting so as to say ‘hello’ to healthy eating and ‘goodbye’ to unwanted body fat during Navratri 2020:

1. Breakfast:

Either have a fruits shake with wet almonds or fruits with skimmed milk instead of full cream milk. Since fruits have healthy sugar fructose and seasonal fruits are known to supercharge your metabolism by boosting the immunity and fiber, iron and B6 intake, it is essential to be fruit-friendly this Navratri. You can also opt for Amaranth porridge for breakfast with nuts or milk or cook it as namkeen dalia with lots of vegetables since Amarnath is the best protient origin and one of the most promising unexploited food and folder crops.

2. Mid-morning:

Drink green tea with water or lemon water with fruits or coconut water with fruits or buttermilk to work as a great detox for your body.

3. Lunch:

Eat baked sabudana tikkis with veggies and curd or grilled vadas with mint spicy chutney or Kuttu chapatti with vegetables and salad with raita or samak rice with vegetables and salad since samak rice are very easy to digest. On the other hand, limit your potato intake to about twice a week and replace fried aloo-chat with boiled aloo-chat and puri or pakodas made from Kuttu atta with Kuttu ki roti. On the contrary, instead of using kuttu ka atta you can also use rajgira flour to make rotis since it is lighter and low in calories. Drink a cup of hot green tea post lunch.

4. Evening snacks:

Do not over eat packed namkeens since they are high in salt and fat content. Instead, try healthy snacking with drink green tea while munching on baked chips or roasted makhana or baked namkeen or mix of nuts like almonds/ raisins/ walnut /roasted peanuts, etc. Go for sabudana khichdi, bhel, makahans and chana and do not opt for processed juice nor tea and coffee as caffeine can make you dehydrated nor unhealthy snacks like pooris, pakoras and chips.

5. Dinner:

The last platter for the day should be paneer tikka with vegetables or simply skimmed milk with fruits or a bowl of vegetables and salad or pumpkin and bottle gourd soup with vegetables. Roast, grill or bake vegetables instead of deep-frying them. You can also eat baked sweet potato cutlets with hung curd dip for dinner or paneer stuffed amaranth cheela or rajgira roti with cucumber raita or samak and peanuts rice as your last meal before bed.

Remember to binge on a healthy platter minus kilos of guilt.

