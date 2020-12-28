Neena Gupta has special message for Modern Zamane Ke Log, listen carefully

The Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta is ageing like fine wine and there is no denying that. The fashionista, who is known for her acting skills, can also give the youngsters a run for their money when it comes to exercise. Yoga has been a part of her life for a very long time now and she can do some of the most difficult asanas with the utmost ease.

How do we know this? Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know too. The actor has been self-isolating in her holiday home situated in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand with husband, Vivek Mehra, since the lockdown began. During this time she gave us a lot of snippets from her day-to-day life. From baking a cake to taking online music lesson and doing Yoga, she has been sharing all.

At the moment, Neena’s daughter and acclaimed designer Masaba is also staying with her mom in her holiday home. Masaba loves Yoga and tries to incorporate a session every day in her busy schedule. However, Neena Gupta thinks taking workout classes is “bakwaas.” The actor recently shared a hilarious video and captioned it, “Why am i so funny (sic).”

The video shows a gorgeous backdrop of Mukteshwar and the actor along with Masaba soaking in the sun when she says that she has been doing Yoga all by herself since long. She can be heard saying, “Yeh jo modern zamane ke log hai, paise kharch karte hai 25-30 hazaar rupya aur jate hai apne glute karne aur yeh vo. Apna Yoga karo normal. Main to bachpan se khud karti hun aur abhi bhi khud karti hun. Mujhe glute bhi pata hai, sab pata hai. Yeh sab bakwaas hai. (All these youngsters spend Rs 25-30 thousand and take exercise classes for their glute muscles and other things. Do normal Yoga. I have been doing it on my own since my childhood and still do it. All this is rubbish.)”

Have a look at some of the snippets that she shared with us during the lockdown:

What do you think?

