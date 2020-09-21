Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shares recipe of sweet potato tikkis which are in Taapsee Pannu’s diet plan for Rashmi Rocket

Who would have thought that an actor can begin her day with a carb-rich breakfast but Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu made jaws drop as she shared a picture last month which features her gorging on a plate of mouthwatering sweet potato tikkis. While we wondered how she was going to “get an athletic bod” with all that greasy binge eating while preparing for her character in Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee’s nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared the recipe of the high fibre content dish.

Taapsee is working on maintaining an athletic body since she essays the character of a Gujrati girl named Rashmi, who is a fast-runner and is named ‘Rocket’ by the villagers. In an interview with Vogue, Munmun shared the recipe of the gluten-free snack.

Ingredients:

1 cup of boiled, peeled and mashed sweet potato

2 tbsp gram flour (besan)

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tsp green chilli and garlic paste

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp jeera powder

1/2 cup chopped spinach

Desi ghee (clarified butter) for greasing

Method:

Combine all the above ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Take the mixture and divide it into 10 equal portions. Roll each portion individually into 2” diameter tikki and flatten it. Heat a pan and grease it with oil. Place the tikkis on it and cook using desi ghee till they turn golden brown in colour. Turn them upside down on the pan until both the sides of the tikkis turn golden brown. The whole procedure will bare take 25 minutes and will be ready to serve as an appetizer.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter