Powerhouse of nutrition

Add them to your smoothie or roll nuts in them, they give you a whole lot of nutrition say nutritionists, here’s how:

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:43 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Dates

As the season changes so does our eating palette, some nuts are omitted and some are added to our daily diet. One essential addition is Date or Khajoor. They are high in natural glucose, fibre and all the essential nutrients, - like thiamine, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C and riboflavin, in minerals it has calcium, iron, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium that are required to keep the body warm and helps to maintain the skin elasticity and smoothness during cold weather.

Being high on magnesium, copper, phosphorus, potassium plays an important role in preventing bone-related conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis. Since dates are a rich source of both soluble and insoluble fibres it helps maintain proper digestion and bowel movements which tend to get disturb because of low metabolism.

How much to eat

There is no definitive amount when it comes to eating nutrient-rich dates. Low in fats and high in proteins, dates provide an instant boost of energy and satiate the sweet cravings. Eating 4-5 dates every day can help to moderate blood sugar levels, prevents constipation, counter iron deficiency, and aids hair loss. However, eating dates in excess can lead to weight loss so make sure to keep the amount in moderation.

What to make

Dates are natural sweeteners, you can replace sugar with dates in making healthy desserts or salads. You can also create a thick paste of dates and then use it as a dip. For weight loss, drink a glass of warm milk with two dates. You can also use them as an outer covering for almonds and walnuts to feed your kids. Dates can be added in smoothies to make them a healthy one.

Inputs by dietitian Mehar Bakshi and clinical nutritionist Ridhima Batra

Recipe coconut date ball

* Pit the medjool dates and soak them in warm water for 10 minutes until they soften
* Place the pitted dates and walnuts in the bowl of a large food processor. Blend on high until a thick “dough” is formed and the mixture feels sticky.
* Scoop about 1-2 tablespoons of the mixture and use your hands to roll it into a ball. If you have time you can let them set in the fridge for 5 minutes.
* Roll the energy bites into desiccated or shredded coconut pressing gently so they adhere. Makes about 12-14 bites
