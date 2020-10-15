Rakul Preet Singh looks too flexible to be real in latest fitness picture as she performs Kapotasana

Spreading positivity one wellness picture at a time, De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh was seen channelling her inner peace through Yoga this Thursday. Giving fans a glimpse of her intense workout, Rakul shared a picture of herself performing Kapotasana or the pigeon pose of Yoga.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared the picture featuring her in a blue and black halter-neck sports bra teamed with a quirky pink sheer top tied at the back waist. Pairing the look with grey yoga pants, Rakul kept her hair off her face in a top knot and accessorised her look with a smartwatch.

Stretching on the grass with her body bent forward to touch her head on the ground, Rakul perfectly nailed the pigeon pose. She captioned the picture, “Move, stretch, strengthen and simply let go” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

This asana improves posture and strengthens the back muscles by stretching the entire front of the body and also the ankles, thighs, groins, abdomen, chest, throat and the deep hip flexors. It is known to stimulate the organs of the abdomen and the neck.

It is essential to keep your bowels and stomach absolutely empty before performing this asana by having meals at least four to six hours before the exercise. This will not only give the body enough time to digest the food but also expend the energy produced.

This asana is not recommended for those suffering from hypertension, insomnia or migraine. Make sure to perform it under expert advice and consult a doctor before practicing this asana in case you have chronic back problems or injuries.

