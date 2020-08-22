Sections
Rakul Preet Singh treats fans to her 'khoobsurti ka nuskha', shares recipe of DIY banana face mask

Rakul Preet Singh treats fans to her ‘khoobsurti ka nuskha’, shares recipe of DIY banana face mask

Watch: Looking for a skincare tip that can perfectly turn your dry skin into a supple one? Actor Rakul Preet Singh has you sorted with her ‘khoobsurti ka nuskha’ on DIY banana face mask

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 14:54 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Rakul Preet Singh shares her ‘khoobsurti ka nuskha’ (YouTube/Rakul)

Come monsoon and our skin starts revealing its true moods but this quarantine, Bollywood divas from Malaika Arora to Rakul Preet Singh had their fans sorted when it came to skincare tips. After Malaika ‘s DIY coffee body scrub grabbed eyeballs across the Internet, Rakul spilled the beans on her “khoobsurti ka nuskha”.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Rakul apologised for not sharing her secret earlier as she had kept her fans regularly updated about her skincare routine during the lockdown until July. The recent organic tip included her “favourite” DIY banana face mask.

Method

Take one mashed banana and squeeze half a lemon or lime juice on it in a bowl as it is really good for dark spots. Add 1 tsp of honey to it and mix the three ingredients. The mask is ready to apply on the face directly.



Benefits

Banana is rich in potassium which is good for hydrating our skin. The fruit is also known as nature’s botox and works as an amazing anti-wrinkle. Lemon is good for removing dark spots and to even out the skin tone. Hence, this mask is best for dry skin as it makes it soft and supple apart from being an anti-aging face mask. 

The fans gushed over the tip from their favourite in the comments section. While one wrote, “Rakul mam this is your secret of your cutness”, another commented, “After a long time on YouTube and in your usual jovial self ...This DIY Banana Skincare is sure gonna help many !! How about sharing a DIY Mask for Oily Skin in your next video !! Keep SHARING (sic).”

The video instantly grabbed over 72k views while still going strong.



