Recipe: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to prepare mouthwatering baked kalkals and healthy fruit cake

Sticking to a healthy diet and maintaining necessary protocols have been two rules of 2020 and this festive season, Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed how to juggle both while keeping the Christmas and New Year holiday spirit alive with her secret recipes. Those craving some baked kalkals and fruit cake are in for a treat as the Bollywood actor shared her “favourite Christmas recipes” that fitness and food enthusiasts both can try this year.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a video straight from her kitchen that promised mouthwatering recipes while sticking to the “Swasth Raho Mast Raho” mantra. Dressed in the bright red and white Christmas colours with festive decorations in the kitchen’s backdrop, Shilpa shared in the caption, “Tough times cannot break our festive spirit, so even if I can’t bring you a new recipe this time around… here are two of my favourite Christmas recipes that you can try this year: Baked Kalkals and Healthy Fruit Cake (sic).”

She added, “Let’s eat healthy & stay safe, while we maintain necessary protocols, this festive season. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas! (sic).”

Baked Kalkals -

Ingredients:

1 cup wheat flour

5 tbsp coconut sugar

Method:

Take 1 cup of wheat flour in a bowl and add 5 tbsp coconut sugar to it. Mix well until it turns into dough.

Take the small bits of dough, place it on a fork, spread it and cut it from one end to the other. Bake them in the oven and serve them as hot snacks.

Health benefits:

Eating baked kalkals provides energy and also helps in maintaining healthy colon along with bone health.

Fruit cake –

Ingredients:

¾ cup of sooji (semolina)

1 tsp ginger powder

1 cup mix dry fruits

Mixed fruit juice

Jam sauce

Method:

Take ¾ cup of sooji or semolina in a bowl and add 1 tsp of ginger powder and mix it well. Then take 1 cup of mix dry fruits, soak them in mixed fruit juice and add the dry sooji-ginger powder mixture to it as well and mix all the contents together.

Take a spatula and empty the contents into a square baking bowl and place it in an oven for heating. Cut the cake pieces and drizzle freshly-made jam sauce over them.

Which recipe are you going to try first?

