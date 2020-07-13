Rise and run Delhiites, but follow these safety tips

Given the present situation, early morning jogs or walks have been replaced by strolls in the balcony. However, with restrictions eased, it’s time to revert to our earlier routines. Here are a few tips that experts recommend:

Go for a walk in the morning or post 4pm: The best time is early morning, as it helps maintain distance. But if you aren’t a morning person, fitness expert Kitty Kalra says, “Post 4pm is a good time, as lung health is better at that time. Try and complete 8000 steps a day. While you walk or run, change your pace. After walking for three minutes, add a sprint or a jog.”

Hydrate well: Have warm water as it relieves nasal congestion, aids digestion, calms the central nervous system and helps relieve constipation. Make sure you carry water with you while going for a jog or walk.

Immunity boosters: Have a turmeric immunity shot everyday (empty stomach if possible).

Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, nutrients, says, “Take 1tsp turmeric, black pepper powder, 1 tsp raw apple cider vinegar or lemon juice and add some lukewarm water to this and drink it.”

Mask it right: When you are running or jogging, your oxygen requirements go up and you need to inhale that much more air to deliver the required oxygen to the body. Masks block free flow of oxygen to the lungs, so they are not recommended while exercising. However, if you are brisk walking or see people around, make sure you wear a mask. “Wear a cotton three layer mask that is washable and pull it down every few minutes when nobody is around,” says designer and avid runner, Namrata Joshipura.

Avoid common touch points: “If you are stepping out of your homes, it’s important that you don’t touch anything at all. From park gates, lift buttons, plants, trees to benches, anything and everything outdoors must be in your ‘do not touch’ list to avoid contamination. If you do touch anything by accident, sanitise your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser thoroughly,” advices Dr Patil. Also, make sure you wash your hands or take a bath when back from the run.

Electrolyte for body balance: It is good to keep your body balance. “Increase the intake of vitamins C, D and zinc during these times, especially if you are stepping out,” says Joshipura.