Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fitness / Salman Khan-Yasmin Karachiwala’s full body workout in latest video leaves fans smitten | Watch

Salman Khan-Yasmin Karachiwala’s full body workout in latest video leaves fans smitten | Watch

Fitness enthusiasts were in for a treat as actor Salman Khan and ‘workout queen’ Yasmin Karachiwala hit the grind at home and gave fans a glimpse of their intensive exercise session

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:40 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Salman Khan-Yasmin Karachiwala’s full body workout in latest video leaves fans smitten (Instagram/yasminkarachiwala/YouTube/Salman Khan)

Dedication towards gyming and bodybuilding led Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to launch fitness equipment called Being Strong which encompasses a worldwide range of fitness products. Recently, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala tried her hands on the ‘king of all machines’ and treated fans to her workout video with Salman, which was enough to leave health enthusiasts smitten.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yasmin gave netizens a glimpse of her and Salman’s intensive exercise sessions, flaunting their full body workout on the machine by the poolside. It included performing squats, incline bench press, cable pec fly, overhead triceps extension, rear delt fly, straight arm pulldown, seated and standing cable row, hanging knee raise, leg extension, prone leg curl, biceps cable curls, tricep pushdowns, cable front raise, push-ups and deadlifts.

Yasmin asserted how the machine was “so versatile that it can be used to focus on any part of the body” as it had a number of variations. Salman and Yasmin tested it to its ultimate potential and the latter concluded that it was good enough to be used at home too.

 



Haider Khan, who had shot Salman’s video for Being Strong, claimed in a tweet earlier, “This video we shot in 45 mins no stop , Salman BHAI worked out every part of his body , we got tired holding cameras but he was unstoppable with dedication & passion @BeingSalmanKhan Salman Khan (sic).”

 

A week back, Salman too had shared the full video on his YouTube handle which had garnered over 1.2 million views. He had shared, “Fitness is something that should be taken very seriously by everyone as it ensures our wellness. A healthy body translates to a healthy mind and a healthy lifestyle.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:13 IST
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
Sep 26, 2020 20:40 IST
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:07 IST
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Sep 26, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan deny consuming drugs: report
Sep 26, 2020 20:38 IST
IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 26, 2020 20:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s statement on mental illness is problematic and untrue
Sep 26, 2020 20:32 IST
US imposes curbs on exports to China’s top chipmaker SMIC
Sep 26, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.