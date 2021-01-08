Samantha Akkineni reveals new hobby for the New Year with mind blowing clip

Most people make resolutions, try new things and have new hobbies in the New Year. Samantha Akkineni also belongs to this group. The actor, who is quite famous for her sartorial choices apart from her acclaimed acting skills, has found a new hobby in the New Year. She recently took to her personal Instagram account and revealed what it was.

The 33-year-old shared a video of herself dancing and trying out a particular form called the animal flow. The clip showed Samantha moving in perfect flow while nailing every movement along with her trainer. For the at-home dance session, she opted for an all-black look and was seen wearing a halter-neck top. She teamed it with a pair of matching yoga pants.

To keep her hair off her face, the actor tied them in a top bun. The energetic background music in the video made us also want to get up and dance. The best part about the video was Samantha’s dog Hash making a cameo and her fans loved it. She shared the video with the caption, “#Animalflow New year .... New hobby .. Let’s dance! @veggie.rao (sic).”

She is also known for her style sense and rocking powerful looks. Check out some of Samantha’s stunning ensembles:

On the work front, she just finished the first season of her talk show Sam Jam with her husband Naga Chaitanya as the finale guest. She is also gearing up for the release of season 2 of The Family Man which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. She is currently shooting for a romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal opposite stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Her upcoming projects also include a Tamil horror movie with Ashwin Saravanan

What resolutions did you take in this New Year 2021?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter