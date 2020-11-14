Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham’s egg diet-weight lifting leaves Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and fans impressed

After landing in Lucknow on Tuesday morning to shoot for Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham seems to have his “beast mode” on as he preps for the role of a police officer or so the latest pictures on the Internet suggest. Giving fans a glimpse of his protein diet and intense workout from the gym, John left actors Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and fitness enthusiasts motivated to hit the grind this weekend.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John shared a picture from a restaurant where he can be seen enthusiastically adding salt and pepper to his plate of crushed eggs. Dressed in a casual white tee and black cap, John flaunted his beefy muscles and that was all the motivation we needed to watch out diet this festive week.

Sporting a warrior expression on his face, John captioned the picture, “Crushing these eggs!! #protein #startyourdayright #getit (sic).” Quick to respond, Tiger commented, “Beasttt (sic)” and punctuated it with a fire emoji.

Following this, John shared two more pictures, this time from the gym and featuring his exercise routine. Dressed in all black athleisure wear, John was seen lifting heavy weights and we can’t help but marvel at his exercise routine.

The actor shared in the caption, “No rest for the weary. #riseandgrind #beastmode #gym #fitness (sic)”and Abhishek encouraged him by posting a toned arm emoji in the comments section.

Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Manoj Bajpai, Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Daya Shankar Singh and Shaad Randhawa. Lucknowite and Big Boss fame Santosh Shukla essays the role of antogonist in the film which is due to release next year on Eid i.e. May 12, 2021.

