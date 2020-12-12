Shibani Dandekar’s hardcore boxing session is what you need for weekend workout motivation

If you follow Shibani Dandekar on Instagram, you know that the actor loves to workout. Time and again, she shares videos of herself killing it in the gym and inspiring us to stop being lazy and exercise. Her favourite form of work out is boxing. How do we know this? Take one look at her Instagram account and you will understand.

The Four More Shots Please actor is quite active on her social media and keeps her fans up to date with the current happenings in her life. Her latest Instagram post is also on the same tunes. Shibani shared a clip of herself from a hardcore boxing session with her trainer at the gym.

In the clip, she can be seen laying some hard-hitting punches and we cannot help but watch t the video on a loop. For the gym session, the actor opted to wear a pair of black cycling shorts which she teamed with a grey and black halter-neck sports bra. She opted to wear another halter-neck top over it.

To complete the look, Shibani wore a pair of sneakers. She kept her hair off her face by tying them in a tight top knot. The singer teamed the inspiring video with a relatable caption and thanked her coach for keeping her on track. It read, “Punching my way through the last month of the year! Thank you for holding my hand through it all coach @drewnealpt kept me on track and sane mentally and physically (sic).”

That was not all, designer Masaba Gupta also took to Shibani’s comments section and left a couple of fire emoticons there. To be honest, we feel exactly the same.

Masaba Gupta’s comment on the post. ( Instagram/shibanidandekar )

On the professional front, Shibani Dandekar was last seen in the second series of the web series Four More Shots Please! She is now gearing up for her next venture House Of Rascals. Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte are also a part of it.

