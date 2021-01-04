Shilpa Shetty does breathing exercise in Goa: It helps maintain healthy balance between calm and chaos

It is no secret that Shilpa Shetty can do Yoga like no other. The actor, who is currently in Goa with her family, is making sure that her fitness does not take a back seat even when she is on a vacation. Shilpa has been sharing glimpses and adorable moments from Goa. She had recently posted a video of her daughter, Samisha trying to mimic the tunes of her father, Raj Kundra.

Now she has shared a video of herself doing a breathing exercise in the lush greenery of the celebrity-favourite vacation spot. The mother-of-two also acknowledged the fact that it is extremely difficult to get out of the holiday mood and shift back to a daily routine which includes workout. She also mentioned the benefits of the breathing exercise.

She shared the video with the caption, “Changing gears and shifting back to a daily routine after the holiday season is never going to be easy. But, maintaining a healthy balance between calm and chaos is inexplicably crucial.This is an exercise I do religiously when I want to center myself. Inhale and take a deep breath in, filled with positive thoughts and exhale all the negative thoughts/emotions into the universe as love and light (sic).”

Shilpa added, “This meditation helps you focus on the things that need attention, centers and gives you the ammunition to tackle with the stress in your daily grind. Do this for a few minutes but unhindered, connect with the universe; and align your mind, body, & soul to prepare yourself for the day ahead.Start with just five minutes of deep breathing today. (sic).”

Have a look at some of the other moments from Goa that Shilpa Shetty shared with us:

Did you exercise today?

