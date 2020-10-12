Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s fitness video from Manali teaches how to be ‘immovable like the mountains’

Pumping up our energies and brushing aside Monday blues simultaneously, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a fitness video from the lap of nature in Manali and we are supercharged to hit the grind this weekend. Sending Monday motivation from Manali, Shilpa shared a picturesque video of working out at the break of dawn in the backdrop of Manali’s mountains and we can’t help but crave a similar exercise spot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the serene video featuring her in a black sports bra and a pair of blue Yoga pants. “Manali isn’t called ‘Dev Bhoomi’ (the Valley of Gods) for nothing! The energy and beauty are exhilarating. So inspiring that I decided to start my day at the break of dawn with the mountain pose in front of the mountains (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Teaching how to master immobility like the mountains, Shilpa nailed a few Yoga poses to strengthen the body rock solid. She elaborated, “Starting with Padahastasana, Parvatasana, Marjariasana... this flow opens up the whole body; strengthens & stretches the back, hamstring, calf muscles & shoulders; improves digestion & blood circulation. If you want to be immovable like the mountains, then you must try this flow (sic).”

The Yoga pose Padahastasana is known to massage the digestive organs, help with nasal and throat diseases, alleviate flatulence along with constipation and indigestion, improve concentration and metabolism, stimulate and tone spinal nerves and increase vitality. On the other hand, Parvatasana or the mountain pose of Yoga helps develop a proper breathing technique, stretch the spine and ribs, increase lung capacity with regular practice of the pose, has a slimming effect on the physique and helps reduce flab from the abdomen, tummy, hips and the waist.

Marjariasana is called the cat pose and gives the body an amazing feline stretch while strengthening the shoulders and wrists. It too massages the digestive organs and also stretches, strengthens and adds flexibility to the spine.

