Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares the secret behind her fitness: Ain’t as easy as it seems

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been an advocate of good health and yoga, long before the trend of being fit overtook Bollywood. The actor is always posting content about healthy living on her Instagram, Twitter and YouTube social media profiles. She took to her Instagram feed to give all her fans some Monday motivation and jolt everyone into action. Posting a picture of herself after a workout, dressed in black leggings and sports bra, the actor, reality judge host and healthy chef wrote about the importance of health, “Time is a luxury for me. On days when I’m engulfed with work, responsibilities, duties, travels and trying to be the best mother, wife, professional... with so much happening simultaneously, it sometimes leaves me scrounging for time.”

She added, “While I try to motivate people to focus on their health, tending to my own health and fitness becomes tough sometimes (believe it or not). It ain’t as easy as it seems...So, I’ve been making the best of this precious time to focus on my health... because health is wealth. Investing in yourself is the best investment you’ll ever make... it’ll reap benefits to last you a lifetime, quite literally! So, choose to make time and take good care of yourself. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho.”

The 45-year-old showed off her toned abs, her hair in a pony tail, her semi sheer and patterned leggings and pink coloured sports shoes completed her gym look.

Shilpa also posted several posts for International Day of Yoga 2020, and even conducted a live session.

Shilpa has even gotten together with nutritionist Luke Coutinho to share the importance of nutrition through their joint book The Magic Immunity Pill Lifestyle, and what’s even better is that the book is free for all. Shilpa wrote on her Instagram, “In the midst of all that is happening in the world, when my dear friend and celebrated nutritionist Luke Coutinho said he wanted to write a book that would benefit the society at large, I was game! But, what sealed the deal was that we both wanted to give this out as a FREE e-book to everyone.”

Shilpa went on to write about the importance of good sleep, health and nutrition, “Its foundation was set on the most important topics we have been hearing about amid this pandemic… the importance of quality sleep, a balanced nutrition, getting adequate exercise, and emotional wellness - the four pillars of building a healthy and robust immunity. With Luke’s expertise and my life experiences, we’re bringing to you, all possible remedies to stay strong and healthy in these times..... We hope to make a difference and give back to the society with a gratitude-filled heart. Swasth raho, mast raho!”

Shilpa also thanked Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, for agreeing to unveil the cover of the e-Book. The book will be available for download from July 1, 2020.

