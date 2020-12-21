Shilpa Shetty Kundra suggests refreshing Yoga exercises to stretch and strengthen your back

Another Monday, another dose of motivation from Shilpa Shetty Kundra which fitness fans look intently forward to. As a part of her routinely Monday motivation, Shilpa showed how to give a “perfect start to the week” by giving your back “some much-needed stretching & strengthening” with Yoga asanas, as you work from home.

As is customary, Shilpa shared a video featuring her nailing the Yoga moves effortlessly. Donning a black spaghetti top teamed with monochromic Yoga pants, Shilpa pulled back her hair in a low ponytail style to keep her tresses off her face during the rigorous workout session.

Heading out to her garden for some fresh air as she exercised, Shilpa was seen lying stomach-down on a Yoga as she began with Eka Pada Dhanurasana or the one legged bow pose. Using both her hands and feet alternatively during the exercise, the diva then moved on to Dhanurasana or the bow pose which is effective in reducing the risk of breast cancer.

“Whether we’re indoors all day or stepping out for work (with a mask), the to-do list is never-ending. Even on extremely busy days with 2 kids and working from home, it’s a priority for me to start my day with yoga (sic),” Shilpa shared in the caption.

She added, “Today began with Eka Pada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana. Apart from giving the back some much-needed stretching & strengthening; it improves the function of the pancreas, stimulates reproductive organs, and opens up the chest, shoulders, & neck. It also helps develop an attitude of self confidence and fearlessness. Perfect start to the week, if you ask me (sic).”

Needless to say, the video went instant viral and grabbed over 3 lakh views while still going strong.

Method:

Lie down on your stomach, keep your feet slightly apart and almost parallel to your hips while placing your arms on the side of your body. Slowly, fold your knees up and raise your hands backwards to hold your ankles.

Inhale, lift your chest off the ground, pull your legs up and stretch it out while feeling the tension on your arms and thighs. Breathe deeply and hold onto the pose for 12-15 seconds before bringing your chest and legs back to the ground slowly.

Benefits:

This backbending or bow pose exercise increases and regains spinal strength and flexibility.

