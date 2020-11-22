Sushmita Sen is ‘unshakeable’ at 45 and this video from her ‘birthday tradition’ is proof | Watch

“What is this behaviour, Sushmita?” is our first awestruck reaction after picking up our jaws from the floor that had instantly dropped on seeing the former Miss Universe’s “birthday tradition” workout video. Turning 45 years old, Sushmita Sen looked as young, energetic and physically “unshakeable” as when she debuted in Bollywood with the film Biwi No. 1.

While we ponder on her age-defying mantra, the diva gave fans a glimpse of her intense core strengthening workout which was enough to leave the Internet speechless and awestruck. Donning all-black athleisure wear and hair pulled back in a high ponytail to keep it off her face during the rigorous exercise session, Sushmita was seen working out with gymnastic rings and balancing herself on them with her head downwards and feet up in the air for good 45 seconds.

She shared in the caption, “I AM a proud 45!!! #birthdaytradition #corestrength #corebeliefs #holdingpower #unshakeable (sic).” Acknowledging her 5.6 million fan following on the photo-sharing app, the actor gushed, “You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 & a half decades and counting...reminding me often, HOW big a blessing life is & just how endless are its potential!! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love & kindness enriches my life & empowers me to be a better person!! Keep spreading the goodness...me & this world needs people like you!!! #salute #respect #love #gratitude #yourstruly #duggadugga I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! (sic).”

Bollywood actor and a fitness freak herself, Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented, “You go girl Happpyyy birthday my tigress @sushmitasen47 (sic).”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s comment on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram video ( Instagram/sushmitasen47 )

Gymnastic rings are one of the most effective bodyweight training tools for fitness enthusiasts looking to develop a strong and muscular upper body. While they also allow one to do pull ups, dips, push ups and various other exercises, intense core and shoulder strength too can be achieved easily by setting the rings higher.

