Taapsee Pannu’s ‘exotic, fat-burning powerhouse’ drink for Rashmi Rocket is great for weight loss. Here’s the recipe

Taapsee Pannu is on top of her fitness game as she prepares for her role in the upcoming Rashmi Rocket for which she began shooting in Pune, and the Thappad actor keeps sharing glimpses of herself preparing and shooting for the film in which she plays the role of an athlete. Her role is that of a Gujarati girl name Rashmi, who runs so fast that the villagers dub her as Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee has been training even while shooting for the film has commenced, and most recently she took to her Instagram to share with her fans a ‘fat-burning powerhouse of a drink’.

In the post, Taapsee can be seen drinking from a glass as she stands at a beach, with the sunset giving Taapsee the perfect golden hour glow. The Pink actor tagged award-winning nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal in her post crediting her for the ‘exotic sunset drink’, she captioned the image, “My exotic sunset drink! Coz when Munmun Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger. Turmeric & ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic!”

Munmun also shared Taapsee’s post, and when one comment asked for the recipe, she promptly gave it, “Soak 2tsps methi (fenugreek) daana overnight in 200ml water. In the morning, add 15ml ACV (apple cider vinegar) with mother to the fenugreek water. Add 5 ml ginger juice, 1 tsp haldi powder. You may add 7.5 ml honey too! Its ready!(sic).”

After Pune, the shoot for the movie will continue in Lonavala followed by Mumbai. Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon, and has Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli playing Taapsee’s husband in the film. The film is set to release in 2021.

