Taapsee Pannu’s fitness motivation is like a ‘rocket’ and these training pictures with Central Railway’s athletic coach Melwyn Crasto are proof

The winters coupled with weekend vibes is the perfect combo for procrastinating workout but pumping our mood is Taapsee Pannu’s training energy for Rashmi Rocket. Her latest fitness pictures on social media give a glimpse of her hiting the tracks for an early athletic training session and fans were left motivated enough to hit the grind.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a slew of pictures from her intense workout session this Saturday which gave the netizens a sneak-peek into her training session with Central Railway’s athletic coach, Melwyn Crasto. Donning a black tank top, Taapsee paired it with white-coloured shorts and completed her athleisure attire with a pair of pink running shoes.

Pulling back her curly hair in a top knot, to keep them off her face during her rigorous exercise session, Taapsee can be seen hopping in the first picture, skipping in the following one and running in the last one. The pictures were captioned, “Hop ...Skip...Run ..Repeat! #RashmiRocket P.S- those marks aren’t of brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars (sic).”

Taapsee has been on a strict diet under nutrionist Munmun Ganeriwal, has been working out with fitness expert Sujeet Kargutkar and under the supervision of Sports physiotherapist Prachi Shah Arora to maintain an athletic body, ever since she wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Haseen Dilruba. This is because the diva will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket where she will be essaying the character of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi, who is a fast-runner and is named ‘Rocket’ by the villagers.

Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the sports drama also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, who will be playing the role of Taapsee’s husband. Rashmi Rocket is slated to release next year.

